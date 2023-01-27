Researchers in Canada and India have discovered a radio signal from the universe's most distant galaxy, nearly nine billion lightyears away.

According to their findings, the signal would have come when the universe was about 4.9 billion years old, long before our solar system was formed.

"It’s the equivalent to a look-back in time of 8.8 billion years," said Arnab Chakraborty, a co-author of the study, in a news release.

The radio signal was captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India, and came from a galaxy named SDSSJ0826+5630.

"A galaxy emits different kinds of radio signals. Until now, it's only been possible to capture this particular signal from a galaxy nearby, limiting our knowledge to those galaxies closer to Earth," Chakraborty said.

Researchers said the discovery opens opportunities to study the early universe with existing low-frequency radio telescopes.

Related Stories