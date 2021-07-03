An 18-year-old U.S. soldier killed in Korea in 1950 has been returned to American soil and finally identified.

During the three years of the Korean War, 36,574 Americans lost their lives, and 8,200 were listed as missing in action, lost, or buried at sea.

One of those missing soldiers was Army Corporal Richard Henderson from Lansing, New York. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950, when his unit was attacked. His remains could not be recovered after the battle.

In August 2018, Kim Jung Un and the North Korean government returned 55 transport cases, reportedly containing the remains of US service members killed in Korea.

Those remains arrived in Hawaii at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and were received by representatives of each military branch and then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Scientists from Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency then started the long process of identifying the remains, using anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence. And the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System deployed DNA analysis.

Over 70 years after serving his country, using technology that wasn’t available during his lifetime, Henderson was identified and will now be laid to rest in his hometown.

