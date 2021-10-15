Millionaire Robert Durst has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of his best friend, writer Susan Berman.

The real estate mogul, who’s suffering from bladder cancer, appeared catatonic, disheveled and slumped in his wheelchair, at times gasping for air during the sentencing.

Durst was the subject of a 2015 HBO documentary series called "The Jinx," in which he said he "killed them all" into a hot mic.

Los Angeles prosecutors say Durst shot and killed Berman in her Beverly Hills home in 2000 to stop her from cooperating with police investigating the 1982 disappearance and presumed slaying of his wife, Kathie.

Durst has never been charged in his wife’s disappearance and has denied having anything to do with it.

Twenty-one years after Berman’s murder, her family was finally able to address her killer in court.

Deni Marcus, who says Berman was like a sister to her, told Inside Edition that she believes Durst is a “sociopath” and “narcissist.”

The convicted killer was born into a wealthy real estate dynasty that co-owns One World Trade Center.

During his trial, jurors saw the bizarre prosthetic mask Durst was wearing to hide his identity when police came to arrest him in 2015, just as the finale of “The Jinx” was about to be seen.

On the stand, the 78-year-old denied murdering Berman, but admitted if had, he would lie about it.

One of Berman's relatives begged Durst to reveal where Kathie Durst’s remains were, so her family could have closure.

“You’re pathetic, and all this was unnecessary, you idiot,” Marcus said.

