Robert Durst, Millionaire Real Estate Heir, Sentenced to Life Without Parole in 2000 Murder of Susan Berman | Inside Edition

Robert Durst, Millionaire Real Estate Heir, Sentenced to Life Without Parole in 2000 Murder of Susan Berman

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:54 PM PDT, October 15, 2021

Prosecutors say Durst shot and killed Berman to stop her from cooperating with police investigating the disappearance and presumed slaying of Durst’s wife. Durst was never charged in his wife's disappearance and denied having anything to do with it.

Millionaire Robert Durst has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of his best friend, writer Susan Berman.

The real estate mogul, who’s suffering from bladder cancer, appeared catatonic, disheveled and slumped in his wheelchair, at times gasping for air during the sentencing.

Durst was the subject of a 2015 HBO documentary series called "The Jinx," in which he said he "killed them all" into a hot mic.

Los Angeles prosecutors say Durst shot and killed Berman in her Beverly Hills home in 2000 to stop her from cooperating with police investigating the 1982 disappearance and presumed slaying of his wife, Kathie.

Durst has never been charged in his wife’s disappearance and has denied having anything to do with it. 

Twenty-one years after Berman’s murder, her family was finally able to address her killer in court.

Deni Marcus, who says Berman was like a sister to her, told Inside Edition that she believes Durst is a “sociopath” and “narcissist.” 

The convicted killer was born into a wealthy real estate dynasty that co-owns One World Trade Center. 

During his trial, jurors saw the bizarre prosthetic mask Durst was wearing to hide his identity when police came to arrest him in 2015, just as the finale of “The Jinx” was about to be seen.

On the stand, the 78-year-old denied murdering Berman, but admitted if had, he would lie about it.

One of Berman's relatives begged Durst to reveal where Kathie Durst’s remains were, so her family could have closure.

“You’re pathetic, and all this was unnecessary, you idiot,” Marcus said.

Related Stories

Robert Durst, Millionaire Who Said He 'Killed Them All' in 2015 HBO Doc, Takes Stand at Murder Trial
Robert Durst Possibly Linked To Missing College Student
Robert Durst Reportedly Dated Actress Kim Lankford From 'Knots Landing' and 'Love Boat'
Robert Durst Takes the Stand in Murder Trial of Best Friend Susan BermanNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Cadaver Dogs Brought in During Search for Brian Laundrie in Florida Swamp as Reward Reaches $200K
Cadaver Dogs Brought in During Search for Brian Laundrie in Florida Swamp as Reward Reaches $200K
1

Cadaver Dogs Brought in During Search for Brian Laundrie in Florida Swamp as Reward Reaches $200K

Crime
Woman Discovers More Than 90 Snakes Were Living Underneath Her California Home
Woman Discovers More Than 90 Snakes Were Living Underneath Her California Home
2

Woman Discovers More Than 90 Snakes Were Living Underneath Her California Home

Animals
Alex Murdaugh Is a Person of Interest in Wife and Son’s Murder, His Lawyer Says
Alex Murdaugh Is a Person of Interest in Wife and Son’s Murder, His Lawyer Says
3

Alex Murdaugh Is a Person of Interest in Wife and Son’s Murder, His Lawyer Says

Crime
Banksy’s Famous 'Love is in the Bin' Shredded Painting Sells for an Astounding $25.4 Million at Auction
Banksy’s Famous 'Love is in the Bin' Shredded Painting Sells for an Astounding $25.4 Million at Auction
4

Banksy’s Famous 'Love is in the Bin' Shredded Painting Sells for an Astounding $25.4 Million at Auction

Offbeat
Specialists Treat Tiny Birds Rescued From Recent Southern California Oil Spill
Specialists Treat Tiny Birds Rescued From Recent Southern California Oil Spill
5

Specialists Treat Tiny Birds Rescued From Recent Southern California Oil Spill

Animals