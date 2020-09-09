Rochester Police Chief Among Department Heads Stepping Down Amid Scrutiny Over Death of Daniel Prude

The top brass of the Rochester police department, along with the command staff, resigned this week in wake of criticism of the handling over the case of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who died in police custody, NBC News reported. Chief La'Ron Singletary made the announcement on Tuesday that he would be retiring after 20 years on the police force.

Singletary specifically called the events of the past week “an attempt to destroy my character and integrity,” according to a news release from the department.

Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito and Commander Fabian Rivera also announced their retirements. Additional department changes included the demotion of two other high ranking officials, Deputy Chief Mark Simmons and Commander Henry Favor, who returned to a lower-ranking title of lieutenant, NBC reported.

Mayor Lovely Warren, who had appointed Singletary to the role of Police Chief by Mayor Lovely Warren last year, said during a City Council briefing Tuesday that “Singletary was not asked to resign” and that she felt he had given his "very best.”

Warren last week claimed Singletary had originally told her that Prude had died of an overdose in police custody and that she had not seen the footage of Prude's death until early August, CBS reported.

According to the news outlet, Singletary's resignation comes days after the attorney general announced that she will set up a grand jury to investigate the case, and on the same day Prude's family filed a civil rights lawsuit against Singletary, the city, and other members of the police department.

The 40-year-old police veteran said in his resignation letter that members of the Rochester Police Department and the Greater Rochester Community know his reputation and know what he stands for.

"The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude's death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for,” he asserted.

Warren and Singletary have pushed back against accusations that Prude's death was part of a cover up, saying the New York Attorney General's Office had to complete its investigation before they were allowed to publicly release information on the case. State law requires the attorney general's office to investigate all police custody deaths.

Also on Tuesday, Tameshay Prude, Prude's sister, filed a lawsuit against the city and some members of the police department, including Singletary, NBC reported.

Prude’s relatives claim that Prude, who suffered from mental health and drug problems, died as a result of "unlawful force" and the "deliberate disregard" for his medical needs.

An autopsy revealed that Prude died of "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint," with the drug PCP listed as a contributing factor.

Warren said in a statement that the chief will remain in charge of the department through the end of the month. At the same time, protests have continued across the nation over Prude's death.

“While the timing and tenor of these resignations is difficult, we have faced tough times before. We will get through this together," Warren said.

