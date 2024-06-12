Police Investigating After Officers Recorded Making Crude and Vulgar Comments About Children in Dashcam Video

Crime
Police dashcam
Officials are investigating comments made by two officers in Virginia (stock photo above).
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 1:44 PM PDT, June 12, 2024

An official tells Inside Edition Digital that one of the officers who is heard in the video is no longer with the department and the other is on administrative leave.

A conversation between two Georgia police officers in which the men make vulgar comments about children is now part of an internal investigation.

The Roswell Police Department is looking into the incident after audio of the interaction made its way online.

In the audio, which was captured on dashcam video, one of the officers can be heard complaining about having to work with children, saying: "Imma start blowing holes in kids. Well, this one dude, like straight up…"

He is then cut off by the second officer, who says: "And not in a f***ing sexual way?"

That video has since been taken offline, and the city of Roswell  said in a statement that the comments heard in the video were "inappropriate and unprofessional" and that the force "expects its officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism." 

An official also tells Inside Edition Digital that one of the officers who is heard in the video is on administrative leave and the other is no longer with the department. The official then stressed that reports claiming that the officer was fired are false.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office is also working on the investigation and is currently going through a longer version of the video which will not be released to the public.

 

