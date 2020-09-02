Ruth Bader Ginsberg Performs Wedding for Friends at Outdoor Ceremony

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was seen in public for the first time in months when she officiated an outdoor wedding over the weekend for two friends.

Ginsburg, 87, who announced in July she is being treated for another bout of cancer, was seen in a photo posted on Twitter conducting the marriage ceremony of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin.

"2020 has been rough, but yesterday was Supreme," the bride tweeted on Monday.

2020 has been rough, but yesterday was Supreme. pic.twitter.com/k9wBXtSCEm — Barb Solish (@barbsolish) August 31, 2020

The justice was wearing a black robe and an embroidered collar, which is her signature court look.

Solish said she and her groom both "tested negative" before the nuptials, an apparent reference to the coronavirus.

She works for the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Kazin is employed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

A court spokeswoman confirmed Ginsburg performed the ceremony at a private residence.

Ginsburg and her colleagues have been working via phone conference calls since the virus closed the high court's chambers in March.

Their July decisions were posted on social media and their arguments were heard via livestream audio.

Ginsburg announced shortly after that she was undergoing chemo treatments for cancer lesions found on her liver.

"My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease. I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment," Ginsburg said then. "I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine."

Ginsburg said that she had "kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work" while undergoing treatment.

She has battled cancer five times in the past 20 years, but has continued working through all of her diagnoses.

RELATED STORIES

Sam Adams Dedicates New Beer to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized After Breaking 3 Ribs in Fall

Days Of Wine And Dozes For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg