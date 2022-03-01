Sacramento Father Kills 3 Children and 1 Other During Supervised Visit Before Turning Gun on Himself

A father walked into a church in Sacramento, California on Monday and fatally shot all three of his children and a man who was reportedly supervising the visit before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

The father had a restraining order out against him and could only visit his children while being supervised, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. All of the children were under the age of 15, authorities said.

It’s not clear what else was going on at the church at the time, but no one else was injured in the incident, although there were other people in the building, authorities said. The father entered the sanctuary of the church around 5 p.m. and began shooting.

All of the victims died at the scene, authorities said.

Police said they are investigating how the man obtained a firearm while the subject of an active restraining order.

The children’s mother has been cooperating with authorities and was not believed to be in town at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

“The mom — I don’t know how you process it,” said Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

