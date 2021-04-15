Search Is on for Giant Pandas Captured on Camera Engaged in Brawl That Lasted for More Than 17 Minutes | Inside Edition

Search Is on for Giant Pandas Captured on Camera Engaged in Brawl That Lasted for More Than 17 Minutes

Animals
By Andrea Swindall
Updated: 12:10 PM PDT, April 15, 2021

The remarkable footage of the pandas, which were likely fighting likely over mating rights, was captured in China’s Sichuan province.

When someone says Panda, most usually think of cute little cuddly animals, but that was not the case in a recent incident in China’s Sichuan province. Two giant pandas were caught on camera in a vicious fight in the wild. The disagreement was most likely over mating rights.

The animals gnashed and clawed at each other for 17 full minutes. At the end of the brawl, one of the pandas suffered facial injuries. This kicked in an ongoing search effort from the community who wants to find the panda and make sure their wounds are treated.

It’s understandable as giant pandas are incredibly rare. There are currently fewer than 1900 living in the wild, and they are all in southeast China. And researchers want to ensure that every last one of them is as safe as possible.

Related Stories

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo Names 3-Month-Old Panda With Public's Help
Germany's First Giant Panda Cubs Are Doing Great at Berlin Zoo
Rare Albino Panda Photographed Roaming the Wild in China
Baby Pigs Race Against Each Other in ChinaAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bernie Madoff, Fraudster Convicted of Largest-Ever Ponzi Scheme, Dies in Prison at 82
1

Bernie Madoff, Fraudster Convicted of Largest-Ever Ponzi Scheme, Dies in Prison at 82

News
The Killing of Daunte Wright: Officer Kim Potter Will Be Charged in Fatal Shooting of Minneapolis 20-Year-Old
2

The Killing of Daunte Wright: Officer Kim Potter Will Be Charged in Fatal Shooting of Minneapolis 20-Year-Old

News
Undercover Black Cop Beaten 'Like Rodney King' Shines Light on St. Louis Police Force Long Accused of Racism
3

Undercover Black Cop Beaten 'Like Rodney King' Shines Light on St. Louis Police Force Long Accused of Racism

News
Steven Avery's Attorney Says New Witness Saw His Nephew "Suspiciously Pushing" Car of Teresa Halbach
4

Steven Avery's Attorney Says New Witness Saw His Nephew "Suspiciously Pushing" Car of Teresa Halbach

Crime
‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay in ‘Good Morning America’ Interview
5

‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay in ‘Good Morning America’ Interview

Entertainment
Lizzie Borden House’s New Owner Says He Heard Footsteps in Famous Haunted Home
6

Lizzie Borden House’s New Owner Says He Heard Footsteps in Famous Haunted Home

Offbeat
Mom Arrested After Police Chase for Stabbing 3 Kids to Death Following Alleged Custody Dispute, Officials Say
7

Mom Arrested After Police Chase for Stabbing 3 Kids to Death Following Alleged Custody Dispute, Officials Say

Crime
TikTok Helps Find Owners of Long Lost GoPro That Captured Couple's Sweet Vacation Memories
8

TikTok Helps Find Owners of Long Lost GoPro That Captured Couple's Sweet Vacation Memories

Inspirational