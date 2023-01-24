The search is on for the person who possibly stole a van containing a dead body from outside a funeral home in Illinois, officials said.

The body that was inside the stolen funeral home’s van was found in Chicago, nearly 100 miles away from the Rockford-based business, authorities said.

Rockford Police announced a van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home had been stolen Saturday. There had been a dead body in the van at the time it was taken, police said.

The van was found on Sunday in the Chicago area, according to a tweet from Rockford Police.

When police found the van, the deceased body was no longer in the vehicle, according to police.

The remains were later found on Monday in the South Chicago area, said police.

Rockford Police tweeted photos of someone they identified as a possible suspect in the crime. Anyone with tips is urged to reach out to the police department. "You can send anonymous tip to 847411, type in RPDTIP and your tip," police wrote.

