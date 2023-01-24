Search Is on for Suspect Who Stole Van With Dead Body Inside It From Outside Illinois Funeral Home
Rockford Police have a photo of the possible suspect.
The search is on for the person who possibly stole a van containing a dead body from outside a funeral home in Illinois, officials said.
The body that was inside the stolen funeral home’s van was found in Chicago, nearly 100 miles away from the Rockford-based business, authorities said.
Rockford Police announced a van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home had been stolen Saturday. There had been a dead body in the van at the time it was taken, police said.
The van was found on Sunday in the Chicago area, according to a tweet from Rockford Police.
When police found the van, the deceased body was no longer in the vehicle, according to police.
The remains were later found on Monday in the South Chicago area, said police.
Rockford Police tweeted photos of someone they identified as a possible suspect in the crime. Anyone with tips is urged to reach out to the police department. "You can send anonymous tip to 847411, type in RPDTIP and your tip," police wrote.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Paramedics Charged With Murder of Earl Moore, Black Man Killed During Mental Health Episode, Appear in CourtCrime
Idaho Murder Victim Sustained 'Sharp-Force Injuries,' Scene Had 'Substantial Amount of Blood:' PoliceCrime
New Mystery Surrounds Sudden Death of California Public Defender on Wedding Anniversary Trip at Mexican ResortCrime
Murder Suspect Gets Retrial After Letter From Late Wife Warning He Might Hurt Her Is Deemed InadmissibleCrime
Man Lost at Sea Rescued by Colombian Navy After 24 Days, Lived Off Ketchup, Seasoning, and SoupHuman Interest
Missing Wife of Murder Suspect Brian Walshe Vouched for Husband in Letter to Judge, Helping Him Avoid PrisonCrime