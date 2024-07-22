The director of the Secret Service appeared on Capitol Hill and was questioned about what went wrong in Pennsylvania during the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Kim Cheatle took full responsibility "for any security lapse" during the failed assassination attempt.

She gave very few answers to questions she was asked.

Cheatle's responses seemed to anger some members of Congress and many asked for the Secret Service director to be removed from her position.

Cheatle refused to step down. One of the biggest questions was why the former president was allowed to take the stage.

Trump is set to speak on the assassination attempt Monday night on Fox News.

"Nobody said there was a problem and I would've waited for 15, they could've said, 'Let's wait for 15 minutes,'" Trump said.

More information has been revealed about would-be assassin, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks and the shooting lesson he took at a shooting range in Pennsylvania.

Bill Jenkins, who Crooks took shooting lessons with, tells Inside Edition that the 20-year-old was a "nice kid, but a little nerdy, quiet."

It has been reported that Crooks was kicked off his high school shooting team because he could not hit a target.

Crooks's shooting skills had apparently improved by the time Jenkins had him in class.

"He actually did better than I did. He hit the same area of the target so many times on the further distances that he had blown a hole through the target," Jenkins says.

Jenkins said he did not realize the person he took the course with was the shooter who took a shot at Trump until the FBI called him.

"I never put the name together or the face and so when I got the call from the FBI and they told me I was just stunned," Jenkins says.

During her testimony, Cheatle revealed there are currently 36 individuals under Secret Service protection on a daily basis.