Senator Mitch McConnell Projected to Keep Kentucky Senate Seat for 7th Term, Beating Challenger Amy McGrath

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will retain his Senate seat in Kentucky for a seventh term, CBS News has projected.

McConnell is projected to have received 57.7% of the votes cast in the senate race, significantly beating challenger Amy McGrath, a Democrat who benefited from about $100 million in donations to her campaign, CBS News reported. McGrath is projected to have received 38.4% of the votes cast.

McConnell, 78, will almost certainly be the Republican leader in January, which is when he will begin his seventh term in the Senate.

