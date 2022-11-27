The remains of an ancient Roman fort called Castro Candaz have been found in the Galicia region of Spain.

The castle on a hill had been submerged by a reservoir but severe drought has lowered water levels to such an extent that its streets and structures are now out in the open.

The drought is a troubling sign as many scientists fear Spain may be running out of water; this is the country’s fourth driest year on record with reservoirs at just 35% of their capacity.

Drone footage captured the tiered walls of the fortification, and the curious are now able to visit on foot.

Water has been an ongoing concern in the dry land for a millennia and the remains of Roman aqueducts, which were used to carry water to towns and farms, can be found nearby.

By the end of the century, large parts of Spain could become desert. That’s thanks to rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns from greenhouse gasses and have been brought about by human-caused climate change.

Which makes these ruins of an ancient civilization not just an interesting sight but yet another warning of a cataclysmic future.

