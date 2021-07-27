Simone Biles Explains Why She Pulled Out of Team Competition at Olympics | Inside Edition

Simone Biles Explains Why She Pulled Out of Team Competition at Olympics

Sports
Simone Biles
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:14 PM PDT, July 27, 2021

"You know, there's more to life than just gymnastics," Biles told reporters after the announcement. She recently wrote on social media that she was feeling the "weight of the world" on her shoulders.

Concerns for gymnastics star Simone Biles poured in after it was announced she was pulling out of the team competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The news came soon after Biles wrote on social media she was feeling the “weight of the world” on her shoulders.   

During a rough vault, Biles completed 1.5 twists, instead of the expected 2.5, and stumbled on the landing. She was seen walking off the floor, huddling with her teammates and speaking with her trainer.

Biles then left the gym and returned in the team's white warmup gear with her "right leg wrapped.” 

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service that is broadcasting the Olympics, reported that Biles’ withdrawal was not injury-related and that her coach said it was a mental health issue she was having.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” USA Gymnastics tweeted.

Despite competing without its top gymnast, team USA still managed to take home the silver medal. 

Later on, Biles told reporters she’s been "fighting all of those demons" and explained why she pulled out. “To focus on my well-being, and, you know, there's more to life than just gymnastics.”

"No injuries, thankfully, and that's why I took a step back because I didn't want to do something silly out there and get injured," Biles said at a press conference. "So I thought it was best if these girls took over and did the rest of the job, which they absolutely did."

Related Stories

How Simone Biles Just Made History — Again
Simone Biles Breaks Silence on Brother's Arrest: 'My Heart Aches for Everyone Involved'
Simone Biles Says She Still Goes to Therapy to Deal With Sexual Abuse
Simone Biles Opens Up About Pressure of the OlympicsSports

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

The Final Victim of Surfside Condo Collapse Has Been Pulled From the Rubble
The Final Victim of Surfside Condo Collapse Has Been Pulled From the Rubble
1

The Final Victim of Surfside Condo Collapse Has Been Pulled From the Rubble

News
Retired Corrections Officer Dies in Skydiving Accident in New York
Retired Corrections Officer Dies in Skydiving Accident in New York
2

Retired Corrections Officer Dies in Skydiving Accident in New York

Human Interest
Brave Yorkie Takes on Wild Coyote, Stopping It From Attacking 10-Year-Old Owner
Brave Yorkie Takes on Wild Coyote, Stopping It From Attacking 10-Year-Old Owner
3

Brave Yorkie Takes on Wild Coyote, Stopping It From Attacking 10-Year-Old Owner

Animals
Baby Saved by Yonkers Police After Getting Pinned Under Car in Crash
Baby Saved by Yonkers Police After Getting Pinned Under Car in Crash
4

Baby Saved by Yonkers Police After Getting Pinned Under Car in Crash

Human Interest
Texas Man Sets Family House on Fire With Mother and Brother Inside Because They Didn't Follow Bible: Affidavit
Texas Man Sets Family House on Fire With Mother and Brother Inside Because They Didn't Follow Bible: Affidavit
5

Texas Man Sets Family House on Fire With Mother and Brother Inside Because They Didn't Follow Bible: Affidavit

Crime