Concerns for gymnastics star Simone Biles poured in after it was announced she was pulling out of the team competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The news came soon after Biles wrote on social media she was feeling the “weight of the world” on her shoulders.

During a rough vault, Biles completed 1.5 twists, instead of the expected 2.5, and stumbled on the landing. She was seen walking off the floor, huddling with her teammates and speaking with her trainer.

Biles then left the gym and returned in the team's white warmup gear with her "right leg wrapped.”

Peacock, NBC’s streaming service that is broadcasting the Olympics, reported that Biles’ withdrawal was not injury-related and that her coach said it was a mental health issue she was having.

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” USA Gymnastics tweeted.

Despite competing without its top gymnast, team USA still managed to take home the silver medal.

Later on, Biles told reporters she’s been "fighting all of those demons" and explained why she pulled out. “To focus on my well-being, and, you know, there's more to life than just gymnastics.”

"No injuries, thankfully, and that's why I took a step back because I didn't want to do something silly out there and get injured," Biles said at a press conference. "So I thought it was best if these girls took over and did the rest of the job, which they absolutely did."

Related Stories