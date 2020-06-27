Some Business Owners Say Seattle's 'CHOP' Zone Is Wearing on Them

Tense moments broke out Friday at the occupied zone in Seattle known as “CHOP.”

Protestors faced off against cops and city workers, who were apparently sent there to move the barricades after all these weeks of occupation. The standoff comes as small business owners say they are fed up with “CHOP,” which stands for Capitol Hill Organized Protest.

Joseph Wanagel owns an apartment building just outside the occupied zone and wondered whether a man was following him and the Inside Edition crew. He called 911.

Wanagel and other local business people have just filed a class action lawsuit accusing the city of Seattle of “enabling the occupation of CHOP."

