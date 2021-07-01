Fireworks, BBQs and hot, sticky summer air. That's right, July Fourth weekend is near. Hopefully, you will be able to find yourself near a campfire roasting marshmallows and chowing down hotdogs or gawking at fireworks somewhere.

There are so many ways to celebrate Independence Day. There are also endless sale events taking place this season.

Take a look at some of the sweetest discounts on items you've had your eyes on all year. From tech to fashion, we have rounded up some of the best ongoing sales happening right now.

Clothing and Accessories

New Balance

Aerie: Up to 60% off all swimsuits online

American Eagle: Take 50% off clearance, plus an additional 10% off, along with savings on shorts, tees and tanks styles.

Backcountry: Up to 50% off July 4 sale, plus free 2-day shipping with code FREE2DAY until July 5

BaubleBar: Take 20% off jewelry sitewide at the Summer Event with code SUMMER20.

Coach Outlet: Up to 20% off with code TICKTOCK at checkout from July 1-2

DSW: 50% off sandals July 1-5, 25% off luxury sale from July 1-6

Eddie Bauer: Take 50% off your entire Eddie Bauer purchase.

Gap: Take an extra 10% off your purchase with code FORYOU

Glasses USA: Get 30% off your entire order of sunglasses or eyeglasses, plus free shipping when you use the code USA30.

Hanes: Shop BOGO free savings at the Hanes Summer Stock Up Event

J.Crew: End of Season Sale. Extra 50% off sale styles with code BESTSALE

Levi’s: Extra 40% off sale styles plus free shipping with code EXTRA40 until July 4

New Balance: 10% Off + Free Shipping with code JUL10 from July 1-4

Reebok: 30% off sitewide with the code JULY4

RicherPoorer: RicherPoorer is having their first online warehouse sale now through 7/7. Everything’s under $50.

Sorel: Up to 40% off bestsellers

Spanx: Additional 30% off sale styles from July 1-5.

Beauty and Makeup

Getty Images

Biossance: Summer Essentials Sale. 30% off select items thru July 4

Pat McGrath: 25% off sitewide

Sephora: Will offer 50% off from July 2-5. See more information here.

Tatcha: 25% off Summer Duos until July 5

Home & Kitchen

Getty Images

AllModern: 15% off with code GET15

Anthropologie: Up to 40% off Summer Entertaining (Outdoor Dinnerware, Games, Furniture, etc.)

Boutique Rugs: Save 60% with code 4TH60

Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide with code INDEPENDENCE25

Burrow: Save up to $600 with code USA21

Crate & Barrel: Get early access on the brand’s 4th of July sale with up to 50% all clearance now

Floyd: Save up to $375 with code SUMMER21

FUNBOY: Up to 25% off pool floats, limited edition collections, kiddie pools, and more

Gravity Blankets: Buy a classic cooling blanket and get a cooling mask for 50% off.

Joss & Main: 10th Anniversary Event. 15% off with code 10YEARS

NutriBullet: 20% off Juicers with code JUICING

Rachael Ray Cookware: 20% off with code FRIENDS until July 5

Society6: Take 40% off wall art, tapestries and yoga mats; 30% off home decor; and 20% off everything else.

Wayfair: 4th of July Clearance. Up to 60% off

Big Savings You Can't Miss

Getty Images

Best Buy: Save big on home appliances, including washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and more. Through July 14.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Save on summer gear and 4th of July favorites.

Lowe’s: July Fourth Values from $50 off select Weber grills to special buys on stylish patio sets

Macy’s: Summer styles are between 20% and 50% off. Plus an extra 20% off with code SAVE.

Overstock: Up to 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.

Wayfair: July Fourth Clearance sale is on. Up to 70% off furniture for the outdoors, bedroom, office and living room, plus home appliances, decor mattresses and more.

Omaha Steaks: Get to grilling this Fourth with 50% off Omaha steaks.