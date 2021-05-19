A Tesla owner in Wisconsin was recently cited after he was spotted allegedly sleeping while his car traveled over 80 miles per hour.

“Hi, I’m on the expressway crossing into Wisconsin on 94, and there’s a black Tesla and the driver’s sleeping,” the driver said on the 911 call. They added, “I mean, he’s not erratic or anything, you know, the car’s being safe. It’s just that I looked over, and he’s sound asleep.”

Dashcam video from Kenosha, Wisconsin police shows officers’ attempts to get the man who should have been driving's attention.

Deputy David Gomez from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department spoke about the incident, saying, “For about 2.2 miles I had no reaction from the driver. Lights and sirens going, different pitches, different sounds, still no reaction.”

Eventually, Metul Patel pulled over.

In the Dashcam video, when the officer told Patel he was sleeping, he responded, “I was a little bit tired.” The officer then added, “No, you were sleeping, sir. I was upside of you and I was looking at you and you were doing this. Your eyes were closed.”

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, this isn’t the first time this has happened with this specific driver. Patel had allegedly done this twice before in February and August 2020. However, he was not cited in those incidents because he was awake when police caught up with him.

For this occurrence, Patel was cited for inattentive driving and his car was towed. In this incident, he denied he was asleep, and he says the sheriff’s deputy’s story was inaccurate.

Related Stories