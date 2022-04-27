Splash Into Summer With These Swimsuit Looks for Less

Have you been swimsuit shopping lately? They cost a fortune! But we found some places where you can get your beach look for less.

1. Amazon.com: SOLY HUX Women's Cow Print Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini 2 Piece Swimsuits : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry

If you're planning on being poolside this summer, why not consider a bikini while you do? The price tag for this one is only $21.

2. YAUASOPA Sexy Liquid Metallic Glitter One Piece Push Up Swimsuit Female Shiny Solid High Cut Beachwear at Amazon Women’s Clothing store

Go for the gold with a classic metallic one piece. Fashion expert Sydney Sadick says, "Metallic is one trend that we never see go out of style." This swimsuit costs $24.

3. Amazon.com: Dixperfect Women's Retro High Waisted Bikini Two Pieces Swimsuits 50s Cap Sleeve Swimwear Bathing Suit : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry

This gingham two piece offers tummy control and has a price tag of $35.99. “Definitely a nod to the past, but really sexy and sophisticated with a high-waisted silhouette,” Sadick says.

4. Amazon.com: ZAFUL Women's Strapless Ribbed Tie Back Ruffle Cutout Bandeau Bikini Set Swimsuit : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry

Strapless is always in style. "If you're really looking to bring sexy back this summer, this is the piece to do it with,” Sadick says. Out of the water, you can pair it with a sarong. It’s only $20 on Amazon.

5. Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit Tummy Control Monokini Bikini at Amazon Women’s Clothing store

You can never go wrong with a black one piece. “I love the color, I love the fabric, I love that this is adjustable on the side,” the model says. The price is $35.

6. SweatyRocks Women's Bathing Suits One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Swimwear Monokini at Amazon Women’s Clothing store

Hot pink for a hot day at the pool. At $29, this one piece with a cutout won’t break the bank. “You can even double up this swimsuit as a bodysuit, so you'll get a little extra wear out of your buck,” Sadick says.

7. Amazon.com: Tempt Me Two Piece Tankini Bathing Suits for Women One Shoulder Swim Top with Shorts Swimsuits : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry

And don't forget the tankini — a steal at $35. “The top also has a tummy control element in it, which is really great, so you're kind of getting that Spanx effect,” Sadick says.

Watch the video above to get an idea of how the swimsuits look.