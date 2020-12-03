Starbucks Thanks Frontline Workers With Free Coffee Through December

In recognition of all frontline workers are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Starbucks coffee is offering a bit of holiday cheer offering first responders and health care workers a free coffee through the month of December.

The company announced the perk on Tuesday, saying the gesture was “in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and to recognize the significant efforts of the front-line responder and health care community.”

"It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities," said Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president of global social impact. "We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee."

Through New Year's Eve, doctors, pharmacists, firefighters, mental health workers, hospital staff, including security or housekeeping staff, and active-duty military are all eligible to claim that hot cup of java.

The company told CBS News, there is no limit to the offer, so those who qualify can claim the deal as many times as they would like through the end of 2020.

The offer may be redeemed at company-operated locations in the U.S. and select licensed stores, according to Starbucks' website.

Another way the coffee giant has gifted it forward is by way of a $100,000 donation they made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness "to support virtual mental health resources for front-line responders."

And, during the holiday season of giving, Starbucks is surprising 50,000 frontline responders with gift cards and care packages this month.

This is not the first time Starbucks has shown their gratitude. In late March through early May, the coffee giant announced a similar deal for those fighting the pandemic.

The company said it has given over 2 million free cups of coffee to frontline responders since the beginning of the pandemic, CBS News reported.

