The Indiana State Board of Accounts wants disgraced former sheriff Jamey Noel to pay back millions of dollars in "unlawful" charges it says he, his wife and his daughter made while he headed a non-profit fire and ambulance service.

A state audit released Monday detailed a long list of luxury purchases, including a private plane, classic cars, vacations and beauty services charged by the Noels to credit cards they say he obtained in the name of Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS.

Noel founded and ran the nonprofit agency while simultaneously serving as Clark County sheriff, authorities said. He also headed the county Republican party and the 9th District GOP. He stepped down from those political posts early this year as news spread of a massive criminal corruption investigation into Noel's tenure as sheriff from 2015 to 2022.

Noel was arrested in November. He has been charged with 25 felonies, including stealing millions in public funds, using county employees as personal gophers and handymen while they were on the clock, buying luxury cars and a private plane with fire agency funds and paying court-ordered child support to a former county official with whom he had an affair and fathered a child, according to court records filed in connection with the sprawling case.

The new audit alleges Jamey Noel, his wife, Misty, and their eldest daughter, Kasey, used fire agency funds for purchases, including $15,000 on Rolex watches, $25,000 for a Cessna airplane, $16,618 in airplane maintenance, inspection and repairs, $83,112 at Macy's and $197,727 in recurring timeshare and vacation club expenses.

In February, his wife, Misty, 50, and his daughter, Kasey, 27, were also charged with theft and tax evasion for allegedly charging those fire agency credit cards with personal services including tanning, cosmetics, clothing, Netflix, vape products, beauty appointments and Amazon purchases, according to probable cause affidavits filed in court by prosecutors.

All three have pleaded not guilty. Misty and Kasey Noel are free on bail. Jamey Noel was found in contempt of court on April 9 and sentenced to 60 days in jail. The contempt charge stemmed from two handguns found last month in Noel's basement. As a condition of his November bond, Noel was ordered to surrender all of his weapons, save for one shotgun the judge allowed him to keep.

Noel's fall from grace in southern Indiana has generated heated debate about the once-revered and highest law enforcement officer in Clark County. Social media groups have sprung up in the area, full of postings from residents who monitor the Noels' whereabouts and goings-on at family properties.

Investigators also recently seized several classic cars at Noel's barn that were allegedly purchased with public funds, according to a search warrant affidavit filed Friday by state agents.

Authorities took six vehicles, including a 1979 Pontiac Trans Am, a 1952 Dodge truck and a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner.

Investigators seized the cars after learning duplicate titles had been requested for the automobiles, according to the search warrant affidavit. "The request for duplicate titles possibly indicates an intent to sell some of Jamey Noel's car collection," Indiana State Police Lt. Jeffrey Hearon, the lead investigator, said in the affidavit.

None of the Noels have publicly discussed the charges against them.

The new state audit covers fire agency purchases from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2023. Some of the expenditures have been listed in earlier search warrant affidavits filed by Indiana State Police investigators, who are leading the criminal probe of Noel, aided by state and federal officials.

State accountants noted in this week's audit release that Noel made $20,518.72 in political donations with a fire agency credit card. He also bought himself four firearms and charged the purchase price of $4,516.40 to the card, the audit says.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out for comment to attorneys for Jamey Noel and Misty Noel. In a statement to Inside Edition Digital before the audit release, lawyer Sunnye Bush-Sawtelle said client Kasey Noel "is presumed innocent until proven guilty and we intend to vigorously examine all aspects of the investigation as information is provided to us. We ask that you keep an open mind as the case progresses and remember that it is the State’s burden to prove every element of each of the charges they have brought against her."

A special prosecutor and a special judge have been assigned to the case. Trials for Misty and Kasey Noel are scheduled for the summer. Jamey Noel's trial is scheduled for Nov. 6.