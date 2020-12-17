Superintendent Gives Students Who Are Remote Learning a Snow Day With Heartfelt Letter

A West Virginia superintendent told her students to “go build a snowman” in a heartfelt letter as she cancelled classes, despite the fact that children are remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter was posted Tuesday on Facebook announcing that they were cancelling school for the following day and the letter has since gone viral.

"For generations, families have greeted the first snow day of the year with joy," superintendent of Jefferson County Schools Bondy Shay Gibson wrote in a letter posted on the school district's Facebook page on Tuesday. "It is a time of renewed wonder at all the beautiful things that each season holds. A reminder of how fleeting a childhood can be. An opportunity to make some memories with your family that you hold on to for life."

Gibson told parents to take photos of their children in the snow and encourage them to “go build a snowman” as they enjoy the day off.

"It has been a year of seemingly endless loss and the stress of trying to make up for that loss," Gibson wrote. "For just a moment, we can all let go of the worry of making up for the many things we missed by making sure this is one thing our kids won't lose this year."

RELATED STORIES

The Worst Snowstorms to Ever Hit New York City

Thousands Injured Every Year in Snow Blower Accidents

What is a Snow Squall?