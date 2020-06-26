Suspect in Aniah Blanchard Murder Charged in Another Cold Case Killing

Ibraheem Yazeed, who was previously arrested and charged with the capital murder of Aniah Blanchard in 2019 in Alabama, has now been charged in a separate 2018 killing. Yazeed, 30, has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Stephen Hamby, who was fatally shot in the face in Montgomery country, the Montgomery County District Attorney's cold case unit announced Thursday.

Yazeed is also facing an attempted murder charge for the shooting of 54-year-old Geraldine Talley, who was shot at the same time as Hamby, but survived. Talley later died of natural causes. Both Hamby and Talley were homeless at the time of the shootings.

Yazeed, 30, was charged with first-degree kidnapping in Nov. 2019 in connection with the disappearance of Blanchard, a 19-year-old college student who went missing a month earlier on Oct. 23. She had last been seen at a gas station in Auburn and police said Yazeed was seen “interacting with her” near her car and then forced her into it against her will.

Blanchard’s car was found 55 miles away days later and had been dented and scratched. Authorities also said they recovered blood in the vehicle that was indicative of “someone suffering a life-threatening injury.”

Yazeed was later charged with murder in Blanchard’s case. If convicted of either the kidnapping or murder charges, he could face the death penalty, according to court documents.

At the time of Blanchard’s murder, Yazeed was out on bond for another attempted murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and two counts first degree robbery in Montgomery for an incident that occurred in February 2019. He is awaiting trial in that case.

Yazeed’s attorney, William Whatley, Jr., argued in June that there was no evidence that Blanchard was under duress when she went with Yazeed and asked for a dismissal for improper jurisdiction, citing that there was no evidence she was kidnapped in Lee County. It was not granted.

Yazeed is set to face prosecution in Lee County first.

