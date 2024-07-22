Police in Greenville, South Carolina, say a homeless woman stabbed an employee at a shelter with a sword as she was being evicted.

Cops say Michell Silva Perez, 34, a trans woman, refused to leave the shelter called Miracle Hill around 11 a.m. on July 18. Perez was arguing with a woman who worked at the shelter when Perez became physical, according to a Greenville County Sheriff's Office news release.

Cops say Perez pushed the woman to the ground and stabbed her in the stomach with what an arrest warrant characterized as a sword, to the extent that her internal organs were exposed.

The employee was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery, according to police. Her condition is unknown.

Perez was taken into custody at the scene and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Greenville County Criminal Courts for more information and has not heard back. It is unknown if Perez has obtained a lawyer.

Perez is now being housed at the Greenville County jail; however, she is being housed with men but in isolation because she is still transitioning to being a woman, according to Post and Courier.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Greenville County jail as to why she is being housed in the men's facility and has not heard back.

According to a study conducted by National Institutes of Health, “Transgender inmates are considered a “special population” by correctional systems in the U.S., yet little empirical research has been devoted to understanding this subpopulation. Due to their expressed gender identity, young transgender women are often rejected by their families and communities and forced to strike out on their own.”

The study also said, “the majority of transgender women who interact with corrections systems (i.e., poor transgender women of color) are housed in men's prisons. Transgender women housed in men's prisons are particularly vulnerable to harassment, violence, and maltreatment from other inmates as well as staff.”

Inside Edition Digital has also reached out to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Dept. for comment and further information but has not heard back.

Miracle Hill Ministries is a local Christian non-profit dedicated to helping the homeless, according to their website and they are specifically for women and mothers with young children.

In the wake of the attack, a spokesperson for Miracle Hill Ministries tells Inside Edition Digital in a statement, “In the morning hours of July 18, 2024, one of our staff members was attacked by a former guest in the parking lot of our women’s emergency shelter in Greenville. This guest had been disqualified from our program the night before for not following the guidelines of the facility.



"The injured staff member received immediate medical care and is currently stable and recuperating. The offender is in police custody. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.



“We want to express our gratitude to our first responders, who acted swiftly and professionally during this incident. Their prompt and diligent efforts ensured the safety of everyone involved.”

The statement also said that the facility was unaware that Perez was a trans woman.



“After the incident, we became aware in media reports that the former guest was transgender. Our ministry had no knowledge of this. That report, whether true of false, had no bearing on whether Miracle Hill would help, and did not contribute to the guest’s exit from the facility,” the statement continued. “The well-being of our staff and current guests is our top priority. We continue to work closely with authorities who are investigating the incident. We are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone who relies on our services. Our staff members are dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to support those in need, and we will continue to prioritize their safety and well-being, as we care for this vulnerable population in the Upstate. We appreciate the support and understanding of the community as we address this situation and act in response to it.”