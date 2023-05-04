Taylor Schabusiness is back in court and looking to have her bail reduced while she awaits the start of her murder trial.

The new lawyer representing Schabusiness filed a motion last week asking that his client's bail — currently set at $2 million — be reduced to somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million.

Schabusiness, 25, who physically attacked her previous lawyer in court back in February, is accused of the meth-fueled murder and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

She has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

MOTION FOR BAIL REDUCTION

Inside Edition Digital obtained a copy of the motion to reduce Schabusiness' bail, filed in Brown County Court last week.

"The defendant should be released to participate in psychiatric and other mental health treatment," writes Schabusiness' new attorney, Christopher Froelich. "The current cash bond is simply out of reach for the defendant and posting that bond results in an impossibility."

He then adds: "This defendant has serious mental health treatment needs that cannot be met in the Brown County Jail setting."

Froelich writes that previous defendants "received substantially lower cash bonds for homicide charges," citing one individual whose bail was set at $500,000 and calling the Schabusiness' $2 million bail "arbitrary and capricious."

The motion also says that Schabusiness had a "difficult time" after losing her mother in 2009, noting that she is a mother herself with a 2-year-old daughter.

Her daughter is currently living in Texas with Schabusiness' grandparents, according to court records.

Schabusiness agrees to live with her father in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and wear a GPS monitoring device if she is released, her lawyer writes in the motion.

The state will now get a chance to respond before the judge rules on the motion on May 9.

METH-FUELED MURDER SUSPECT

The initial complaint filed last year alleges that Schabusiness told officers that she decapitated Thyrion, 25, during sex.

Schabusiness allegedly said that she and Thyrion had been doing methamphetamine in the hours before his death, according to the complaint.

The pair then went to Thyrion's apartment where they had sex, says the complaint.

Most of the information in that complaint came from Schabusiness, who willingly spoke with police after her arrest, according to the complaint.

"At one point during the interview, Schabusiness stated she could feel the Victim’s heart beating still as she was choking him, so she kept pulling and choking him harder, but the Victim would not die and that he just kept 'rebuilding into muscle,'” says the complaint.

Thyrion's "face turned purple, blood was coming out of his mouth, but she did not stop."

At that point, Schabusiness allegedly dismembered Thyrion's lifeless body with knives she found in his kitchen.

She also allegedly told officers that she sexually assaulted his corpse.

"Schabusiness stated the plan was for her to bring all of the body parts with her but she got lazy and only ended up putting the leg/foot in the van and she forgot the head," says the complaint.

This left members of the Green Bay Police Department tasked with the job of searching for the victim's body parts, a task that Schabusiness allegedly found very amusing.

“Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs,” wrote Caleb Saunders, assistant district attorney for Brown County, in the complaint.

The complaint says that the victim’s head and a “male organ” were found in a plastic container in the basement of his mother’s home, his legs were located in a crockpot box behind the driver’s seat of the vehicle Schabusiness had been driving, and the rest of his body had been placed in various bags found in the basement.

The judge declared Schabusiness fit to stand trial in March. That trial is set to begin on July 24.

Related Stories