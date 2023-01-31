Teen Blinded After Baking Blunder Turns Boiler Into Bomb

"Basically I created like a bomb where the water at the bottom got too hot."

That is what 19-year-old Samantha D’Aprile remembers about the day she went blind.

The Illinois teen was hanging out at home and melting some chocolate for cookies using a double boiler.

Samantha had placed a fitted metal lid on the metal boiler she was melting the chocolate in, and unbeknownst to her, the steam pressure continued to build up.

Then, it exploded.

The scalding hot steam went into Samantha's eyes, leaving her blind and unable to open her eyelids.

"She was just throwing water on her face and saying she 'cant see,' she 'cant see.' She 'can't open her eyes,'" her mom, Lindsay, tells Inside Edition.

Things got worse after mother and daughter took a trip to the doctor, who said Samantha might not see again.

The will was there however, and five days later Samantha opened her eyes again, with her vision restored.

