Tessa Majors Case: 14-Year-Old Boy Pleads Guilty to Robbery in Murder Case of Barnard College Student

A 14-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to robbery in the murder case of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, who was stabbed to death in December near her campus. The boy, who is not being identified because of his age, was 13 at the time of the robbery and killing of Majors and initially faced criminal counts including second-degree murder.

In a Zoom court hearing on Wednesday, a statement by the teen was read aloud. In it, he said he watched as a friend stabbed Majors.

"We went to the park planning to rob someone," the statement said. "After that, we saw Tessa Majors walking on the stairs inside the park. Rashaun went up to her and said something to her and Tessa yelled for help. Rashaun used the knife that I had handed to him to stab Tessa and I saw feathers coming out of her coat."

Rashaun Weaver and Lucci Lewis, who were 14 at the time of Majors' death, are being tried as adults and have been charged with multiple murder and robbery charges. They pleaded not guilty in February.

Under the terms of the boy's plea deal with prosecutors, he could face between six to 18 months in detention. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 15.

He is being represented by the Legal Aid Society, which released a statement after his court appearance Wednesday.

"This plea to Robbery in the First Degree is consistent with our client's limited role in this tragic event. He did not touch Ms. Majors or take any of her property, the statement said. "Furthermore, no DNA evidence exists linking him to the events," Legal Aid's statement said. "His acceptance of responsibility is an important first step; it provides an opportunity for this now 14-year-old to achieve a successful future."

The boy had no history with the juvenile justice system and was not the main actor in the attack on Majors, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

14-Year-Old Suspect in Tessa Majors Slaying Jumps From Car on Way to Court

Mayor and Parents of Tessa Majors Blast Cop Union Leader for Saying She Was Slain During Drug Deal

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Killing of Tessa Majors