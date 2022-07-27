Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident
Kutter Shed was given what his doctors deem a miracle after nine surgeries and three months in the hospital.
After being critically injured in an accident, a young Texas boy has made what doctors are calling a miraculous recovery, according to local outlet KWTX.
Kutter Shed, 4, was hospitalized on April 13 after a farming accident led to traumatic injuries to his leg and small intestine.
Shed underwent nine surgeries before being released from the hospital on June 16, according to the outlet.
Shed’s community gathered to raise money for his family, creating The Tough Kutter Team Roping Event in Holland. The event was held for free at an arena and adjacent land owned by community members Richard and Susan McLaughlin, along with their son Marty and wife Kendra, attracting hundreds of Texans and raised thousands of dollars.
“We raised lots of money and are so thankful for the community that took their time to come out and support such a great cause,” his mother Amber told the outlet.
According to the outlet, little Shed’s biggest achievements included walking and eating by mouth. Now, he is exceeding expectations and is running, off formula feeds and gaining weight through eating.
The Shed family said the burden of the stressful situation has been eased by the support of the community.
