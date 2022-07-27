Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident

Human Interest
Shed smiling at event
Crooked Arrow Photography | Facebook
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:11 PM PDT, July 27, 2022

Kutter Shed was given what his doctors deem a miracle after nine surgeries and three months in the hospital.

After being critically injured in an accident, a young Texas boy has made what doctors are calling a miraculous recovery, according to local outlet KWTX.

Kutter Shed, 4, was hospitalized on April 13 after a farming accident led to traumatic injuries to his leg and small intestine. 

Shed underwent nine surgeries before being released from the hospital on June 16, according to the outlet.

Shed’s community gathered to raise money for his family, creating The Tough Kutter Team Roping Event in Holland. The event was held for free at an arena and adjacent land owned by community members Richard and Susan McLaughlin, along with their son Marty and wife Kendra, attracting hundreds of Texans and raised thousands of dollars.

“We raised lots of money and are so thankful for the community that took their time to come out and support such a great cause,” his mother Amber told the outlet. 

According to the outlet, little Shed’s biggest achievements included walking and eating by mouth. Now, he is exceeding expectations and is running, off formula feeds and gaining weight through eating. 

The Shed family said the burden of the stressful situation has been eased by the support of the community.

Related Stories

Dad Charged After Toddler Finds Gun in Car and Accidentally Shoots Mom to Death
Babysitters, Boy's Mother Charged in Death of Toddler Who They Said Accidentally Fell
Toddler Killed When Mother Accidentally Runs Him Over in Driveway
Olympic Great Bode Miller’s Toddler Daughter Dies in Swimming Pool AccidentNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident
Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident
1

Woman Seen Shooting at Car With 2-Year-Old Boy Inside in Latest Road Rage Incident

Crime
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam
2

Hackers Drain Life Savings From 2 Women's Bank Accounts' in 'SIM Swapping' Scam

Investigative
'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'
'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'
3

'Pink Sauce' Creator Responds to Criticism Over Her Viral Condiment: 'Mistakes Happen'

Offbeat
Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident
Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident
4

Texas 4-Year-Old Makes Miraculous Recovery After Serious Farming Accident

Human Interest
Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager
Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager
5

Entire Kenly, North Carolina Police Force Resigns, Blaming Newly-Elected Black Town Manager

News