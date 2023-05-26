A Texas teenager is facing a capital murder charge after allegedly killing his family.

Cesar Olalde, 18, allegedly shot his parents and two siblings dead before barricading himself in the family's home with a gun, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Olalde also allegedly told his sister's co-worker Joseph Flieder that his family members were all cannibals and trying to eat him when Flieder arrived at the house to perform a welfare check, says the affidavit.

Olalde, who is being represented by a public defender, and has not yet entered a plea.

The Nash Police Department arrived on the scene after receiving a report of an incident involving 'multiple fatalities and a barricaded subject."

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Flieder, who told officials that he and his wife decided to drive to the home after the gunman's sister, Lisbeth Olalde, failed to show up to work.

Flieder told police no one answered the door, so he and another individual decided to "force entry into the residence to check on the family," says the affidavit.

Flieder told police that once inside the home, he saw the alleged gunman.

"Flieder informed me that Cesar made statements that he had killed his family because they were cannibals, and they were going to eat him," writes Officer Crag Buster in the affidavit. "Flieder reported that the suspect pointed the firearm at him repeatedly during their contact and that at one point, he retrieved a knife and brandished that as well."

Olalde then alerted police to the situation by calling 911 dispatch and identifying himself as the gunman, according to the affidavit.

CESAR OLALDE PROBABLE CAUSE AFFIDAVIT

"The suspect stated that he had shot four family members and then identified his father, Reuben Olalde, by name," says the affidavit. "Throughout the 911 call, the suspect stated numerous times that he had pulled the trigger and that he had killed his family."

Police took Olalde into custody after a brief standoff according to the affidavit, and were then able to go inside the residence to look for the victims.

"As we entered the residence and proceeded to the bathroom, I could see multiple spent cartridge casings on the floor as well as blood spatter on multiple surfaces," writes Officer Buster in the affidavit. "Unfortunately, we located all four victims, apparently deceased, in a bathroom inside the residence."

He then notes: "It appeared as if the victims had been shot at various places in the residence and drug to the bathroom."

The victims were identified as Olalde's parents, Aida Garcia and Reuben Olalde, his older sister, Lisbeth, and his 5-year-old brother, Oliver.

Olalde is being held on $10,000,000 bail according to Bowie County Court records.

The Olalde family is survived by their sister and daughter Diana. A GoFundMe has been created to help her with the costs of the funerals.

