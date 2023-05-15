A Texas mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child after she allegedly tied her son to her car and dragged him down a highway because he insulted her, authorities said.

Marion Stade, 61, was arrested earlier this month at her Wichita Falls home, after Archer County Sheriff's investigators reviewed video taken by witnesses allegedly showing the boy tied to her car with a seatbelt and being hauled alongside as he struggled to keep up to save himself from falling, according to several media reports including the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The boy's age was not clear.

Online jail records show Stade posted $100,000 bail and was released on May 3.

The Archer County Sheriff's Office received a call on May 2 from a citizen who witnessed the alleged abuse, an arrest warrant claims, according to media reports.

A deputy stopped the woman, who denied mistreating her son and said she had pulled over after “a verbal altercation” in which her son called her a name, and she had waited for him to apologize, the affidavit alleged. The deputy told the boy he should apologize to his mother and let them go, according to the affidavit.

The woman was pulled over a second time by the same deputy after the sheriff received witness videos from a motorist who passed the woman and child on Highway 79, authorities said. The videos appeared to show the boy running alongside the car while tied to it with a seatbelt, the arrest warrant alleged.

Stade was arrested later that day on the child endangerment charge, jail records show.

There are no online court records showing if Stade has entered a plea or retained an attorney. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the clerk's office for that information.

