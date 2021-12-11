When it comes to exciting, memorable, and shocking moments, 2021 didn’t disappoint.

Several heroes emerged throughout the year, including a pastor who tackled a gunman in a Tennessee church and a child in Florida who escaped an alleged kidnapper.

Animals worldwide attacked ferocity, including an alligator who took a bite out of a trainer in Utah.

In North Carolina, a bobcat pounced on a couple in their driveway.

Daredevils performed death-defying stunts, a Jeep was struck by lightning, and a hoverboard exploded inside a house.

For details about these heart-stopping moments, Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

