A white house in Virginia that looks like a replica of the real White House in Washington, D.C. is on the market for $2.65 million.

The neoclassical estate, located on Towlston Road in McLean, Virginia, sits on 1.61 acres and is nearly 14,000 square feet. It features seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, an elevator, a library, a climate-controlled wine cellar, a party room for up to 100 people, and a private movie theater.

The home has three stories with 11-foot-high ceilings, a grand foyer with marble floors, a Truman balcony, and a Lincoln dining room, with six fireplaces and a three-car garage, according to realtor.com.

A realtor in the area, who asked not to be identified, said the ‘white house’ has been on and off the market at least 10 times since 1998. The last time the property was on the market was in 2018. The agent said the home has also nearly a dozen different real estate companies representing it through the years.

Currently, US Bank, located in Irving, Texas, owns the property. The listing agent working with the bank is Pennye Green-Latimer and brokered by Long & Foster Realtors, Bethesda Gateway Office, according to realtor.com.

Van Nguyen, a Vietnamese refugee who had escaped the Vietnam war had purchased the property for $160,000 in 1986, property records show, The New York Post reported.

In 1992, Fairfax County approved the plans. Construction on the home took another three years. In 1996, the family moved in, the Post reported.

Realtor Chu Nguyen, who represented the owner, told The Washington Post in a 2011 article that his client built the house because “he wanted to pay tribute to America’s history and culture.” Nguyen said, “The U.S. took him in.”

Nguyen told the newspaper that the owner's two children were moving out and they were going through the “empty nest syndrome” as the reason for the sale of the house.

In 2011, it was reported that the realtor attempted to contact Donald Trump to purchase the property before his bid for president, The New York Post reported.

In 2012, the faux white house became a rental property and by 2018, the house went into a bank foreclosure, according to the news outlet.

In 2016, an article featured in Marketwatch titled, “Why doesn’t anyone want to live in this fake White House?" The article stated the house was going unsold in a $4 million Virginia auction.

When Inside Edition Digital reached out to the realtor for a comment she responded that she had "no comments about the property."

