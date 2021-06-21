These Are Some of the Best Discounts on Furniture for Prime Day 2021
Shop all the best deals for Prime Day on Monday, June 20 and Tuesday, June 21.
An online shopping event you won't want to miss is happening now. Amazon will be cutting prices on some of its most beloved products for just two days. This offer lasts only Monday June 21, and Tuesday June 22 and is exclusively available to Amazon Prime members.
To get ahead of the game, sign up for a 30-day free trial here. After the trial is over, membership costs are $12.99 per month or $199 per year. You can cancel whenever you want.
Here are some of the deepest discounts Amazon has to offer.
Family-Sized Camping Tent
Shop for $79 –– a 20% discount.
Modern Window Air Conditioner
You can buy this item at a 25% discount for $224.
Outdoor Rug
Buy this rug for $151 –– at a 24% discount.
Memory Foam Mattress
Buy this item for $159 –– at a 29% discount.
Adirondack Chair
Get this lightening price of $159 for 33% off its original price tag.
Pasta and Noodle Maker
Shop this fun kitchen ware for $153 –– which is marked for 30% less.
Patio Umbrella
Get this amazing deal for $151 at a 24% discount.
Cordless Vacuum
Now you can get all of those hard-to-reach corners. Shop this amazing deal for $139 at a 34% discount.
Wooden Coffee Table
Get this beautiful piece for $135 –– at a 32% discount.
Canopy Bed Frame
Buy for $135 at a 32% discount.
Kid's Bicycle
Buy for $111 at a 20% discount.
L-Shaped Desk
Give your work-from-home situation a glow-up. Shop this L-shaped desk for $87 –– at a 20% discount.
Mid-Century Modern TV Stand
This chic TV stand is going for $86 –– at a 28% discount.
Water-Proof Solar Deck Lights
Offered at $84 –– a 20% discount.
Fluffy Velvet Cover
Buy for $71 –– for a 20% discount.
