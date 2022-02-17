A Colorado county clerk and self-proclaimed pro-Trump official who embraced the false election fraud conspiracies and was banned by a judge from overseeing the 2021 general election has announced that she is running for secretary of state.

Tina Peters, a Republican and Mesa County Clerk, made the official announcement on Twitter.

“Colorado needs a secretary of state who will put people over the political theater and prioritize them over politics,” Peters said, in part. “Colorado deserves a secretary of state who will stand up to the Biden administration that wants to run our country into the ground with nationalized elections.”

Peters had been under investigation for an alleged security breach involving voting equipment in her office during a general election in her county last year, CBS News reported.

A grand jury investigation into the alleged breach was announced last month by the district attorney’s office and the Colorado attorney general. Peters has said she has done nothing illegal and said she conducted a backup of the voting system to preserve records, CNN reported.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat who is up for reelection this year, previously filed a lawsuit to prevent Peters from overseeing the 2022 elections.

"Tina Peters is unfit to be Secretary of State and a danger to Colorado elections," Griswold said in a statement on Twitter after Peters announced her run.

Peters turned herself in on a misdemeanor warrant for allegedly obstructing a peace officer and obstructing government operations at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 and immediately posted the $500 bond set on her warrant, Mesa County Sheriff's Office PIO Megan Terlecky told Inside Edition Digital. The warrant was issued after an alleged confrontation between Peters and the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) earlier this week.

She was allegedly not cooperating with investigators from the district attorney's office as they tried to seize an iPad sought in a search warrant, according to a police affidavit from the Grand Junction Police Department, CNN reported.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 3 at 8 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

On Monday, during her interview on the “War Room” podcast hosted by former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, Peters said: "They are coming after me because I am standing in their way of truth, transparency and elections held closest to the people,”

The Colorado primary is on June 28.

