Tips for Getting Through Vaccination if You Have a Fear of Needles

Fifty million Americans suffer from a fear of needles, and that can be a problem if you're signing up to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But there are some tricks to remaining calm.

“The first thing you have to do is take a deep breath and relax,” Dr. Victor Fornari, trauma psychologist at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, told Inside Edition. “It’s very helpful to have a trusted friend or family member who can offer you support.”

He recommends practicing with a toy syringe before your appointment or using a rubber band to stimulate the jab of a needle.

“If you realize how quick it is, how painless it is, this is really something that shouldn’t be fearful,” Fornari said.

Tara Roberts has been terrified of needles since she was a little girl, but she says she'll face her fear if it means getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m just gonna spend a lot of time reminding myself why this is so important. And my fear is real, but I can set it aside and I can manage it so that I can help other people,” Roberts said.

Some experts say the best cure for a fear of needles may be just simply getting the shot and proving to yourself it’s not that bad after all.

