Toddler Saved From Maryland Bay After She's Ejected From Car and Thrown From Bridge During Crash

A good Samaritan jumped into the Assawoman Bay in Ocean City Maryland and rescued a 18-month-old girl who flew out of her car seat into the murky sea waters after a five-car crash, according to a report.

The toddler, along with eight other people, were involved in the multi-vehicle crash on Maryland’s Route 90 bridge in Ocean City on Sunday. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 2:47 a.m. One of the vehicles was reported to be teetering over the guardrail, officials said.

Investigators initially declared a mass casualty incident before upgrading it to a rescue response, WBAL TV11 News reported.

Police said the toddler was in her car seat when she was ejected from a pickup truck that was was in when a good Samaritan suddenly jumped into the bay to rescue the child.

During the dramatic rescue police and fire units were dispatched to the accident scene, CBS News Baltimore reported.

Firefighters secured the vehicle with rescue tools while paramedics treated the injured. Seven people were taken to various hospitals and the child was flown to John Hopkins Children’s Hospital where she remained in stable condition, the news station reported.

The crash is being investigated.

