Trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film ‘Ma Rainey's Black Bottom’ Starring Viola Davis Is Released

Netflix has released the trailer to their upcoming film, “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” which features the final performance of late actor Chadwick Boseman. In the film, Boseman portrays a troubled trumpet player named Levee as he tries to achieve success in the music world in 1927 Chicago.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is based on August Wilson's 1982 play about the "Mother of Blues" Ma Rainey, portrayed by Viola Davis, and her experience with white management at the time. The film explores the racial tension in the music world as white record executives profited off of Black artists.

Boseman, 43, died of colon cancer earlier this year following a four-year battle with the disease.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is produced by Denzel Washington, who once paid for the “Black Panther” actor and some of his Howard University classmates to attend acting school at Oxford University.

Last month, Washington told The New York Times that Boseman "did a brilliant job, and he’s gone. I still can’t believe it.”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” premieres on Netflix on December 18.

