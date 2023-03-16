Train Carrying Corn Syrup Derails in Arizona Desert

A BNSF freight train carrying corn syrup derailed in the Arizona desert Wednesday night. Authorities initially said the cars contained hazardous waste, but that apparently was not the case.

“BNSF Railway can confirm that a train carrying corn syrup derailed” around 7:40 p.m., company spokesperson Lena Kent said in a statement. “There were no injuries as a result of the derailment and preliminarily reports indicate there are no hazardous materials involved.”

The crash occurred in Mohave County, near the California border.

An estimated eight cars derailed and were blocking the track, authrorities said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Train derailments have faced increased scrutiny since a Norfolk Southern train careened off the tracks near East Palestine, Ohio, last month, resulting in a toxic chemical disaster that prompted mandatory evacuations in the area.

The cause of that crash is under federal investigation, and a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board said the derailment was caused by an overheating bearing on one of the cars.

Residents have complained of illness, rashes, and dead and sickened livestock and pets. Environmental authorities have said air quality in the area is safe, and tests are being conducted on water supplies.

