Former President Donald Trump was injured but "fine" after what the FBI is calling an assassination attempt carried out at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

One attendee was killed and two others were wounded in the shooting. The suspected shooter was killed by Secret Service agents.

The Bureau is investigating the incident, in which a gunman opened fire on the rally stage in Butler as former President Donald Trump addressed the crowd.

"He starts shooting bow, bow, bow, bow, about four to five shots rang out," one witness told CBS News.

CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane, who was covering the rally, said it took a few moments for everyone to realize the sounds they were hearing were not fireworks.

"It was uniquely jarring, again, it had that same sound of fireworks, that same tone, that same volume and that same rapidity, a series of about eight to 10 of those," he said. "It took just a few moments though, for us to realize it was something much more sinister than that. There would be no place for fireworks at an event like this."

Trump, who said a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear, was surrounded by Secret Service and quickly removed from the stage in the wake of the gunfire. He pumped his fist as he was removed from the scene and into his SUV.

Secret Service agents fatally shot the shooter, identified by authorities as 20-year-old Thomas Allen Crooks from nearby Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. An AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle was recovered by law enforcement at the scene.

Crooks' home was raided as the FBI works to learn more about his motives.

The former president was treated at a local hospital, and a campaign spokesperson said Trump was "fine." The Secret Service said he was "safe." Trump later traveled to his New Jersey home.

News of the shooting sent shockwaves across the country and around the world.

Leaders from across the political spectrum condemned political violence, and sent well wishes to Trump.

President Biden said he spoke to Trump after the incident, and condemned political violence.

"I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," Biden said in a statement after the incident. "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

The Biden campaign pulled its political ads in the wake of the incident, which comes just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

This is a developing story.