An Alabama university’s veterinary students had a recent photoshoot with animals that has gone viral, according to local outlet WSFA.

Tuskegee University, a historically Black college or university (HBCU) located in Alabama, took the photos as part of a school fundraiser, according to a Facebook post by Tracy McDaniel, the photographer.

"They are a fundraiser for Tuskegee’s VBMA (Veterinary Business Management Association) and we do these once a semester,” McDaniel said.

Each of the photos feature a student and an animal, including various breeds of dogs, ferrets, cats, and snakes.

The photos of the Alabama college’s veterinarian students have been shared thousands of times on Facebook, according to the outlet.

The comments on the photographer’s Facebook post featuring the photos were wildly positive. Some complimented her skills while others were excited to see an HBCU in the spotlight.

Tracy McDaniel said these are just a few of the photos taken during her sessions with the students.

“I’ll post more photos from Tuskegee soon,” McDaniel wrote in response to the wave of comments asking for more.

