Twinning! Alabama Couple Welcomes 2 Sets of Identical Twins Within 13 Months
Britney and Frank Alba welcomed twin boys Levi and Luka after 2 years of marriage. Then came twin girls.
An Alabama couple joined a rare group of parents after welcoming their second set of twins.
Mom then defied all odds however by delivering all four children in a span of just 13 months.
Britney and Frank Alba welcomed twin boys Levi and Luka after two years of marriage.
The couple then got the surprise of a lifetime six months later when Britney learned she was pregnant once again.
And once again, it was twins.
This time it was girls, but the pregnancy proved to be a difficult one for mom.
Britney's twin girls not only shared a placenta, but also the amniotic sac, something that only happens with 1% of twins.
In the end, Britney delivered two healthy girls.
No word yet on babies 5 and 6.
