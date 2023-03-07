Twinning! Alabama Couple Welcomes 2 Sets of Identical Twins Within 13 Months

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:33 PM PST, March 7, 2023

Britney and Frank Alba welcomed twin boys Levi and Luka after 2 years of marriage. Then came twin girls.

An Alabama couple joined a rare group of parents after welcoming their second set of twins.

Mom then defied all odds however by delivering all four children in a span of just 13 months.

Britney and Frank Alba welcomed twin boys Levi and Luka after two years of marriage.

The couple then got the surprise of a lifetime six months later when Britney learned she was pregnant once again.

And once again, it was twins.

This time it was girls, but the pregnancy proved to be a difficult one for mom.

Britney's twin girls not only shared a placenta, but also the amniotic sac, something that only happens with 1% of twins.

In the end, Britney delivered two healthy girls.

No word yet on babies 5 and 6.

 

