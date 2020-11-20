Tyson Foods Managers Had Bet Over How Many Workers Would Get Coronavirus, Lawsuit Claims

A shocking lawsuit claims that managers at a Tyson Foods facility in Waterloo, Iowa, bet money on how many workers would contract that novel coronavirus.

The suit was filed by the family of Isidro Fernandez, who worked at the pork processing plant and was one of at least six workers to die from COVID-19 complications, according to KWWL-TV, which obtained copies of the lawsuit.

Fernandez’s family alleges that a Waterloo plant upper level manager had organized a cash buy-in, betting pool for supervisors and managers to wager how many of the facility's employees would contract the virus, according to KWWL-TV, which obtained copies of the lawsuit.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Tyson Foods for comment but has yet to hear back, however, they provided a statement on the lawsuit and allegations to KCCI, saying: "We’re saddened by the loss of any Tyson team member and sympathize with their families. Our top priority is the health and safety of our workers and we’ve implemented a host of protective measures at Waterloo and our other facilities that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidance for preventing Covid-19."

On Thursday, Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks said the company has launched an investigation led by former Attorney General Eric Holder into the allegations and they have suspended the managers who allegedly took part in the bet.

"We are extremely upset about the accusations involving some of the leadership at our Waterloo plant," Banks said in a statement.

"We have suspended, without pay, the individuals allegedly involved and have retained the law firm Covington & Burling LLP to conduct an independent investigation led by former Attorney General Eric Holder."

Banks called the alleged behavior "disturbing."

The Waterloo plant shut down for two weeks beginning in late April after over 1,000 employees tested positive for COVID-19, The Des Moines Register reported.

The Waterloo facility is Tyson Food's largest park plant in the country and employs around 2,800 workers, People magazine reports.

RELATED STORIES

Kenosha Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse Purchased Firearm Using $1,200 Coronavirus Stimulus Check

Some COVID-19 Patients on Their Death Beds Still Believe Coronavirus Is a Hoax, South Dakota Nurse Says

1,200 Colorado Inmates Were Rarely Given Masks— And Then Most of Them Tested Positive for Coronavirus