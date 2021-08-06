Vanguard is offering their employees $1,000 for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mutual fund and assets management company confirmed that their offer is available to any of their 16,500 U.S.-based employees that receive their shots by October, according to CBS News.

The company's headquarters is in Pennsylvania, where almost 53% of people are vaccinated, according to the Bloomberg Tracker.

Vanguard also has offices in North Carolina, Arizona and Washington, D.C., with plans to open an additional location in Texas next year.

A Vanguard spokeswoman said in an emailed statement that the company rewards employees “who have taken the time to protect themselves, each other, and our communities by being vaccinated,” according to Bloomberg.

This reward also applies to those who had already received their vaccination, and employees will be required to show proof in order to receive the bonus.

