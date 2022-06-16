Video Shows Capitol Rioter Taking Photos on Congressman's Tour Day Before Assault, House Panel Says

Republican Congressman Barry Loudermilk of Georgia says he doesn't know the man in the surveillance video. The Jan. 6 committee says the same unidentified man recorded himself making threats during the attack on the Capitol the next day.

The Jan. 6 committee regrouped Thursday and focused on Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

They also released video of a man seen on surveillance video taking photos of hallways, tunnels and staircases on Capitol Hill, just 24 hours before the assault on the Capitol.

The unidentified man is over 6 feet tall and was wearing a gray T-shirt, torn jeans and sneakers. He was in a group of 15 tourists, including children, who were being shown around the congressional office building by Republican Congressman Barry Loudermilk of Georgia.

The Jan. 6 committee says the same man recorded himself making threats during the attack on the Capitol the next day.

“There's no escape, Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler. We're coming for you. We're coming in like white on rice. Even you, AOC. We're coming to take you out,” the man said.

He calls someone in the crowd "our fearless leader” — a man displaying a flagpole with the top sharpened to form a weapon.

“It's for a certain person,” the man with the flagpole said.

Loudermilk says he doesn't know the man in the surveillance video.
 
“It was a family and some guests [on the tour], some folks that they'd brought from Georgia,” Loudermilk said.

When asked if he thought what the man said was appropriate, Loudermilk said, “Absolutely not. I condemn that kind of language.”

Meanwhile, former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told the committee his reaction when one of Trump’s legal advisers suggested Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the election.

“I said, ‘Are you out of your effin’ mind?’ That was pretty blunt,” Herschmann said.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 21st.

