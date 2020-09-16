Vili Fualaau Speaks on Marriage to Mary Kay Letourneau, Says He Would Seek Help if He Was Attracted to a Child

Two months after the death of his wife, former teacher and convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, Vili Fualaau has spoken out, saying he would “seek some help” if he were to find himself attracted to a minor.

In an appearance on “The Dr. Oz Show,” Fualaau spoke about his relationship with Letourneau, who sexually abused him when he was 12 years old. Letourneau was a sixth-grade teacher when in 1996, she began abusing Fualaau. She would go on to have two children—daughters Georgia and Audrey—with Fualaau before he was an adult, despite being ordered by the courts to remain apart. Letourneau was convicted of child rape and sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Fualaau was an adult when Letourneau was released from prison. He petitioned the court to allow them to see each other. A restraining order was dropped, and the pair married in 2005.

Fualaau is about the age his wife was when she began abusing him, Dr. Oz notes during the interview Wednesday. When Oz asked what Fualaau would do if he found himself attracted to a child, his answer was clear.

"I'd probably go and seek some help," Fualaau said. "I couldn't look at a 13-year-old and be attracted to that, because it's just not in my brain.”

Fualaau filed for legal separation from Letourneau in 2017, but the pair continued living together in the Seattle area.

Letourneau died earlier this year after battling stage 4 cancer. Fualaau was by reportedly her side when she passed, and she left much of her estate to him in her will.

RELATED STORIES

Vili Fualaau ‘Lost a Piece of Himself’ After Death of Mary Kay Letourneau: Report

Mary Kay Letourneau, Teacher Who Raped Her Student Then Married Him, Loses Cancer Battle at 58

Mary Kay Letourneau Defends Relationship With Vili Fualaau in New Documentary