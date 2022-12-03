War-Torn Ukraine Surgeons Use Cellphone Light to Operate in Blackout

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:22 AM PST, December 3, 2022

Ukrainians are banding together to help get through the crisis. And that means using whatever tools are at their disposal – even the light from a cellphone.

“Keep calm and carry on” may be the adopted motto of Ukrainians, like some surgeons in Kyiv who continued to operate on a patient during a power outage.

When the lights went out in the operating room, some nurses used the lights from their cellphones to help the doctors finish the procedure.

Since Russia invaded its neighbor in February, Ukrainians who remained in the country have been dealing with unreliable energy sources as the attacks have targeted its infrastructure.

Many are learning to live with and work around inconveniences and disruptions.

And just like that little light, perhaps these brave health care workers will serve as a beacon of hope to others in their country.  

