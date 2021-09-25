Was the Loch Ness Monster Recently Captured on Drone Footage in Scotland? | Inside Edition

Was the Loch Ness Monster Recently Captured on Drone Footage in Scotland?

Offbeat
Light cloud covers the sky above Loch Ness in Drumnadrochit, Scotland, on September 5, 2019
Getty Images
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 1:17 PM PDT, September 25, 2021

Reports of “Loch Ness” Monster sightings date back hundreds of years.

Richard Mavor, known on YouTube as Richard Outdoors, posted footage from a recent charity canoe trip to Scotland's Loch Ness and shared his adventures with his followers.

But after looking closer at the video, he realized that his drone footage was more interesting than previously thought.

“The last thing I want to do is make a Nessie claim,” Richard Mavor said to The New York Post. “I’m the most skeptical of people. But watching this, I think yeah, there’s something a bit strange here.”

Discovered in his video was a creature over 20 feet long floating just beneath the water. And according to one commenter, it appeared to be the fabled “Loch Ness” Monster, known affectionally as "Nessie." 

“The more I watch it, I think, 'Crikey!'" Richard Mavor said. "There really wasn’t anything in the area that could be.”

“That’s what’s confused me,” he added. “It’s an inland water. You don’t get tidal debris like you do on the coast. Things do wash up, but nothing the size of this.”

Reports of “Loch Ness” Monster sightings date back hundreds of years, according to the New York Post. They add that the animal on Mavor’s footage also resembles a plesiosaur, a reptile sometimes associated with Nessie.

The long-necked creature roamed the seas 215 million to 80 million years ago, according to Britannica.

As for what was roaming the water during Mavor’s expedition? That's still to be determined.

Related Stories

Florida Couple Finds Message in a Bottle From Scotland That's More Than 30 Years Old
Does the Loch Ness Monster Exist? These Scientists Found Out
Is This the Loch Ness Monster? Scientists to Finally Find Out the Truth
Have Scientists Solved the Mystery of the Loch Ness Monster?Offbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime