Well-Known Darwin's Arch Collapses in Galapagos Islands Due to Erosion
The famed rock structure, situated less than half a mile from Darwin Island, has lost its top due to erosion, officials said.
Darwin's Arch, a site most notably named after evolutionary theorist Charles Darwin, has collapsed Monday due to erosion, Ecuadorian officials said.
The structure is more than 600 miles west of Ecuador and less than half a mile from the uninhabited Darwin Island, which is a popular destination spot for scuba divers.
The island, named after Charles Darwin, is known for its unique wildlife which he spent time studying and, in part, inspired Darwin's theories on evolution.
The Galapagos islands have seen a spike in visitors over the years, with a 90% increase between 2007 and 2016, The New York Times reported.
Consevationists are less excited about this fact, reasoning that they worry extra foot traffic would encroach on animal habitats around the island.
