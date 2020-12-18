What Connie Chung Has to Say About Her Experience Making a Cameo on 'The Undoing'

Legendary TV News anchor Connie Chung is spilling the tea on famous people. She spoke to Andrew Goldman, host of "The Originals" podcast for Los Angeles magazine.

Chung says her relationship with Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer while she worked at ABC News was beyond competitive. "It’s not unlike what Tonya Harding did to Nancy Kerrigan,” she said. Tonya Harding has always denied any role in orchestrating the attack on her rival, Nancy Kerrigan.

Chung was one of David Letterman’s favorite guests, appearing often on the Late Show. They had real chemistry, and she described him as charming on air, but said “off the air, he’s dark … he’s a dark, unhappy sort of, I don’t mean he’s unhappy. … He’s anti-social, is what he is.”

Chung made a cameo in the popular HBO Max miniseries “The Undoing.” She interviews Hugh Grant’s character, and she said the encounter wasn’t nice.

“He was not very friendly,” she said. “I had interviewed him right after ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral,’ for his next movie. So when I saw him, I said, ‘Oh, hi. I interviewed you … do you remember?’ And he said, ‘No.’ So, I went, ‘OK.’”

RELATED STORIES

Exclusive: Teen Podcasters Say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reached Out to Them to Discuss Mental Health

What Happened to Daniel Yuen? 'The Lost Kids' Podcast Explores Missing Teen and 'Tough Love' Boarding Schools

David Letterman Comes Out of Retirement to Mock Donald Trump