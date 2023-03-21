What To Do If Passenger on Your Plane Is Coughing Like Crazy
After ESPN star Desmond Harris said a passenger wrongly accused him of being sick, there is renewed debate about what to do if someone on a plane is coughing and sneezing.
The viral video of ESPN star Desmond Harris claiming he was harassed on a flight by a passenger who said he was having a coughing fit has ignited a new round of COVID-19 debate:
What to do if a fellow passenger is coughing like crazy?
Harris said he was unjustly accused of being sick. "All I was doing was clearing my throat," the former NFL player says on his homemade video, which has been viewed millions of times on social media.
Dr. David Agus, appearing on Howard Stern's show, said he developed a strategy for handling a seatmate who sounds sick.
"I ask the person next to me on the plane to take a test, and I bring a test with me," he said. "Nobody has said no," the physician added.
Dr. Roshini Raj has more advice.
"If you're near a passenger who's obviously coughing or sneezing, definitely put on your mask and wear it at all times. Wash your hands very frequently. Avoid touching your face with your hands."
While passengers technically don't have the right to demand another seat, there is no harm in asking, flight experts say. You may just get lucky and find a friendly flight attendant who will oblige you.
