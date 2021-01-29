What We Know So Far About the Case of Derrick Evans, West Virginia Lawmaker Turned Accused Capitol Rioter 

Derrick Evans is the one-time Republican Member of the West Virginia House of Delegates who made headlines as one of the rioters who mobbed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Since his arrest, he has remained out of the spotlight. Here's what we know about Evans and the case so far:

He Has Been Replaced in the House of Delegates

Gov. Jim Justice selected a new delegate, Joshua Booth from Kenova, to fill the seat left vacant in the wake of Evans' resignation from office, Metro News reported.

His Profile Blew Up in the Wake of His Participation in the Assault on the Capitol

Before he live-streamed himself entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, Evans was not known on a national scale. However, he was well-known in the area in which he represented well before he took office.

Journalist Kyle Vass told Inside Edition Digital that “Evans wasn't really a known figure until he started live-streaming himself on Facebook going to the Women's Health Center.”

Vass said, “He’d film himself standing outside and just yelling at women.”

Evans Allegedly Harassed Women Outside a Health Clinic

Before he filmed himself among the rioters who breached the Capitol, Evans would spend time outside of a health clinic confronting women who he would shout at, shame and film under the presumption they were there to terminate a pregnancy, those familiar with the incidents told Inside Edition Digital.

One Volunteer at the Clinic Alleged Evans Stalked Her and a Personal Safety Order Against Him Was Granted

Jamie Miller, 48, one of the volunteers at the clinic, said she filed a petition for a personal safety order against Evans. That order was based on allegations of stalking and repeated threats of bodily injury or having reason to know that the threats caused reasonable fear for safety, court documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital show. He was served with the order, which prevented him from having contact with Miller, even through a third party, until June 4, 2019.

