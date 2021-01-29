Where Are the Stars of 'Toddlers and Tiaras' Now? New TLC Special Catches Up With Teens From Hit Show

For seven seasons, the controversial “Toddlers and Tiaras” brought viewers into the world of little kids’ beauty pageants, where young girls got spray tans and downed Pixie Stix for energy. Now, a decade later, comes a new special profiling where the toddlers are now.

Eden Wood, who was 4 years old on the show, is now 15 and a high school sophomore.

“Of course I’m going to graduate high school, be a valedictorian. I’ve always wanted to go to college at Harvard University,” Wood said.

Tootie, who was 9 on the show, is a college cheerleader in Mississippi with a 4.0 GPA.

Evangeline Fabia was the casting director for the show. She revealed that the most famous contestant, Honey Boo Boo, was originally turned down by producers.

